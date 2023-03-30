As part of the commitment to join significant efforts to diversify the country’s energy matrix and increase the participation of renewable sources, EDF Colombia and Refocosta partnered to build the biomass power generation plant, which will be located in the municipality of Villanueva, Casanare , and will have a total installed capacity of 25 MW Net.

Thus, with the first planting of trees that will produce green energy on the path to a sustainable future, the construction of the plant began, which is expected to begin operations in early 2025.

Also read: In Villanueva they will build a biomass plant to supply electricity to Ecopetrol

The generation of energy from biomass is a clean and renewable alternative. The Refoenergy Villanueva project will generate more than 200 GWh per year of green and firm energy, which will also have a potential to reduce CO2 emissions of more than 70,000 tons per year in the country’s energy matrix.

The construction of the Refoenergy Villanueva plant continues in line with the commitment to be a source of renewable and clean energy that contributes to the sustainable, economic, environmental and energy security development of the community and the country.

For his part, for Jean-François Lebrun, CEO of EDF Colombia, he pointed out that the start of construction of the Villanueva plant is a key moment for the project, and the result of intense development work carried out jointly by EDF and Refocosta. They also hope that Villanueva will be the first project in a long-term plan for energy generation from biomass, which will support communities and accelerate the country’s energy transition.

The construction of the Villanueva plant is one more step towards the path traced by Colombia within the framework of the United Nations Conference on climate change in 2022, COP27, which will contribute to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Ecopetrol

Related