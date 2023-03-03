In response to the call of President Gustavo Petro, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nationopened a disciplinary investigation against the president’s son, Nicolás Petro.

In this regard, the attorney general, Margarita Cabello indicated that he ordered the disciplinary team to immediately open an inquiryfor being a public servant, since he currently works as a deputy for the department of Atlántico.

As will be recalled, the President asked the General Prosecutor of the Nation investigate his son and his brother, Juan Fernando Petrodue to rumors about alleged bribes to criminals to access Total Peace.

The Head of State assured that the only official who has the guarantee to have contact with groups outside the Law is the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda.

The president said that “I trust that my brother and my son can prove their innocence but I will respect the conclusions reached by justice”.

Likewise, he assured that his government “will not grant benefits to criminals in exchange for bribes, on the contrarywe are in the construction of legal mechanisms so that these groups outside the Law take advantage of justice, make reparation to the victims and stop the violence in the cities and other territories”.

In a statement, Gustavo Petro recalled that His great goal is to achieve peaceand that no one can interfere or take advantage of that, not even your own family.

“Due to the information that is rumored in public opinion about my brother Juan Fernando Potro Urrego and my eldest son Nicolás Petro Burgos, I ask the Attorney General of the Nation to carry out all the necessary investigations and determine possible responsibilities“said the president of Colombia.

