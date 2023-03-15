Home News They order the capture of a woman for the crime of an Air Force sergeant
News

by admin
The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) ordered the capture of Karen Margarita Ayala Interiano, who will be accused of the crime of Aggravated Homicide to the detriment of a sergeant of the Salvadoran Air Force. The investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of investigators from the National Civil Police (PNC), indicate that on the night of 26 […]

The post They order the capture of a woman for the crime of an Air Force sergeant appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

