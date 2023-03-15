3
The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) ordered the capture of Karen Margarita Ayala Interiano, who will be accused of the crime of Aggravated Homicide to the detriment of a sergeant of the Salvadoran Air Force. The investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of investigators from the National Civil Police (PNC), indicate that on the night of 26 […]
