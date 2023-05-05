Home » A man who would have sexually abused his two children in Arauca goes to jail – news
At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a judge with functions of guarantee control of Arauca, sent a man to jail, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of sexual acts with children under 14 years of age in competition with aggravated domestic violence .

According to the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, it is the father of a 10 and 13-year-old boy and girl, respectively, who, between August and September 2021, would have subjected them to all kinds of sexual harassment.

It is presumed that the man also beat them if they opposed the abuse. The evidence shows that the events took place in the Los Guires de Arauca neighborhood, where the defendant today takes advantage of the moments in which he was left alone with his children, while his sentimental partner went out to work.

The person under investigation was captured by judicial order by the National Police on a public highway in the 20 de Julio neighborhood of that town, on May 2, after the hearings he was transferred to the judicial prison in the Araucanian capital.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

