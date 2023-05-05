Juventus, is Pau Torres the name for the defence?

The Juventus point firmly on Pau Torres. According to rumors coming from Spain, the Bianconeri would have identified the Iberian centre-back as the right reinforcement for next season’s defence. The class of 1997 has long been in the sights of the Italian club, but in recent days there would have been an acceleration in this sense. Defensive is one of the sectors that will undergo the most changes next season. In fact, the Bianconeri must also sign a pair of full-backs. For the right wing we think of Mazraoui. The current Bayern Munich player has not settled in Germany and will be put on the transfer market in the summer. So let’s see Juventus’ market strategies.

Barco at Juventus: 40%

The Juventus is strongly interested in Valentine Boat. The Argentine full-back born in 2004 from Boca Juniors represents an option for next season’s left wing. Manchester City is also strong against the Argentine, but the Bianconeri are ahead, having already had contact with the Juventus management. According to calciomercato.com, the management would be ready to fly to Argentina to find an agreement with Boca Juniors.

Pau Torres all Juventus: 30%

According to the Spanish newspaper Sportthe Juventus would be very interested in Pau Torres. The Villareal central player’s contract expires in 2024 and there is no news regarding his renewal. The Juventus management has already contacted the player’s entourage to understand the feasibility of the operation, receiving an opening to transfer even without cups. The real difficulty, however, will be to find an agreement with the Yellow Submarine. Pau Torres, in fact, has a 50 million clause and it won’t be easy to convince the club to sell him to ASD for a lower amount.

Wheelman alla Juventus: 30%

The Juventus for the midfield he insists on Wheelman. The Lecce midfielder is very popular with the Bianconeri who intend to hire a director who can free Locatelli from within and who can alternate with Rovella. The Lecce midfielder likes a lot. His valuation is around 15 million euros and there is great competition for him, but the club is trying to insert some young people to move the negotiation.

Mazraoui alla Juventus: 20%

The Juventus for the right wing he has targeted a new name. It’s about Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan full-back has not settled in at Bayern Munich and could be put on the market in the summer. Inter had also been interested in him to replace Dumfries, but now the Nerazzurri seem to have withdrawn. Mazraoui is represented by Rafaela Pimenta with whom the Bianconeri have an excellent relationship and this could represent a further assist in the negotiation. At the moment that of the Moroccan is one of the many options for the right wing.

Lang alla Juventus: 10%

For the attack the Juventus would also be thinking of Only Noah. The Bruges striker, who has long been in AC Milan’s sights, has been followed on various occasions by Juventus observers. Lang has a valuation of 20 million and is expected to leave the Belgian club in the summer. It could represent an option in the event that Di Maria does not renew his contract with the Bianconeri. As reported by Fichajes.netthe Lang trail is credible.

