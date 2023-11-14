They predict return of the El Niño Phenomenon in December

Ideam warns about the imminent return of the El Niño phenomenon in Colombia, focusing its effects on the Caribbean region.

The Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (Ideam) of Colombia has issued a worrying forecast: The return of the El Niño phenomenon is expected in December, especially in the Caribbean region. After a rainy season that affected more than 1,500 families in Santa Marta and left several municipalities in Magdalena in a state of emergency, the country is preparing to face the challenges associated with this climate phenomenon.

The phenomenon of El Niño, known for increasing temperatures and reducing precipitation, It is projected strongly in Colombia, according to the Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (Ideam). The Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, reported that, according to international meteorological institutions, the temperature anomalies of the Pacific Ocean have been above 0.5° during the last five quarters, indicating the maturity of the phenomenon, which will be officially declared in Colombia at the beginning of December.

The recent rainy season left more than 1,500 families affected in Santa Marta and put several municipalities in Magdalena in a state of emergency. Now the focus is on preparing for the coming dry season, with possible effects on health, water supply, agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

From Ideam, a call is issued to citizens to prepare and take the necessary measures before the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon. The Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, expressed in a statement: “We are predicting that during the month of November a large part of the territory will have a rainy season due to these conditions. Although the rainfall is intense, the average is below records and we are experiencing an increase in temperatures. The dry season will begin in December and may be extended for several months in 2024.”

The dry season, which is expected to start in December, could extend for several months in 2024. Given this perspective, the authorities urge the population to adopt preventive measures to minimize the impact of El Niño in various sectors of daily life.

The return of the El Niño phenomenon in December poses significant challenges for the Colombian Caribbean. With lessons learned from the rainy season, citizens and authorities are mobilizing to face the new climate reality.

