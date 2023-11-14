Alex Rodriguez: The Highest Paid Player in MLB History

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez’s earnings during his 22 seasons as a professional player have been revealed, totaling a whopping $441.3 million. Rodriguez began his career with the Seattle Mariners in 1993 before signing a historic 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000. He continued to make a name for himself with the New York Yankees, where he signed another record-breaking contract for 10 years and $275 million in 2007.

In addition to his earnings from playing, Rodriguez has made smart investments and ventured into the business world, including becoming a partial owner of The Minnesota Timberwolves. His successful business ventures, including founding A-Rod Corp and acquiring thousands of apartments in the USA, have contributed to his wealth, which now stands at almost $500 million. In total, Rodriguez’s legacy as one of the highest-paid players in baseball history is assured, thanks to his skills on and off the field.

