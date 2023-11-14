Create stunning 3D space videos with the iPhone 15 Pro!

You can create your own space videos with the iPhone 15 Pro!

The new video format of the iPhone 15 Pro is already generating opinions

As the launch of the Apple Vision Pro approaches in 2024, both Apple and developers have shared previews that answer the most common questions from users, including its potential uses and interaction with other members of the company’s famous ecosystem, such as the iPhone.

The good news for those who own the iPhone 15 and aspire to get one of the exclusive Apple Vision Pro units is that according to the code discovered in the beta version of iOS 17.2, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max They can record spatial video with 3D depth for playback on Apple’s upcoming headphones. And there are already those who have shared their testimony about the result.

The iPhone 15 Pro will record 3D videos for the Apple Vision Pro

Thanks to the camera system of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which Apple keeps boasting about in new ads (with good reason), When held in landscape orientation, the iPhone’s main and ultra-wide-angle cameras record 3D video.

The function can be activate in the Settings app in Camera > Formats. When you do this, you’ll see an additional button to record spatial video in the Video section of the Camera app.

space videos They are recorded in 1080p at 30 fps and Apple says the iPhone should be in landscape orientation and stabilized for best results. Apple says the toggle will activate automatically for future Vision Pro owners.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max records 3D videos starting with iOS 17.2

As Ns has shared, it invited some members of the press to record their own space videos on the iPhone 15 Pro and watch them on headphones this week. Apple still doesn’t allow the press to share photos or videos of the Vision Pro, but some written reviews do. among which appreciations such as:

In the demo, I recorded a sushi chef holding a piece of sushi. When I saw it in Vision Pro, the sushi and chopsticks really looked three-dimensional. They were clearly in the foreground, closer to me than the rest of the images. Of course, the lighting was perfect during filming; We’ll have to see how it works in imperfect conditions.

The iPhone 15 Pro is shaping up to be a game changer, allowing users to create immersive 3D videos that can be enjoyed on Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro. With its ability to record 3D depth and spatial video, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to revolutionize the way we capture and experience video content. This exciting new feature is sure to appeal to tech enthusiasts and creatives alike, and is a compelling reason for users to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro.

So, watch this space (with Apple Vision Pro) and stay tuned for more updates.

