Ahmet Schaefer (Clermont): victory against Lorient is “a fair reward for the group”

Clermont breathes. After its precious, deserved success against Lorient on Sunday at Gabriel-Montpied (1-0), the Auvergnats signed the second victory of their season. On a good run: two wins, two draws and one defeat over the last five matches, Pascal Gastien’s team is getting its head above water (17th, three points behind Strasbourg, 15th).

Ahmet Schaefer, the president of the club, spoke in the columns of “ The mountain “ Tuesday, particularly on the start of his team’s season. The Swiss expressed his relief after the victory against the Merlus: “Not being rewarded at the end of that match, it’s true that it would have been a big blow to us. Conversely, it is a fair reward for the whole group.”

While according to him “the machine is starting to get going”, the 41-year-old believes that something positive has happened in the team since the draw obtained against PSG (0-0, September 30 ).

“We will not change 180 degrees”

Ahmet Schaefer on the targeted profile for the succession of Pascal Gastien at the end of the season.

Also asked about the succession of Pascal Gastien who will retire at the end of the season, Schaefer was evasive, affirming that “it was not the right time” to address the subject. He still advocated continuity and concluded: “We will not change 180 degrees, whatever happens. A guy who plays the catenaccio will not come to our house.”

Share this: Facebook

X

