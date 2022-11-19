Last 15 November, the Udine-Venice train was temporarily blocked at the Pordenone station due to the excesses of two passengers, in a strong state of alcoholic impairment, who, with their attitude, disturbed the passengers and forced the conductor to contact the Police.

The personnel of the Pordenone railway police and a patrol car from the police station intervened on the spot. The two men, aged 19 and 28, Italian citizens, initially refused to leave the convoy and provide their personal details; therefore, they resisted officers trying to get them off.

Accompanied to the Polfer offices, the two asked the agents to recover their bicycles parked next to the station and a backpack, left in the convoy’s toilet.

Their bicycles (for women) were both stolen, while the stolen goods that had been stolen from a supermarket in the center were found in the backpack, further aggravating their position.

Once the ritual formalities were completed, the contents of the backpack were returned to the rightful owner while the police are trying to trace the names of the owners of the bikes.

The two men were reported on the loose for the crimes of public service interruption, refusal to provide personal details, theft and receiving stolen goods and were issued with the removal order, the so-called urban daspo, from the municipality of Pordenone for a year.