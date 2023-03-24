MOPC inspectors together with the Proel Engineering Company and Volunteer Firefighters, developed a seminar on driver education for students, parents and teachers of School No. 399 “San Antonio de Padua” in Yacaré Ñe’e, district of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú.

The president of CBSPY, Hugo Rodríguez, was in charge of giving the talk, highlighting the need to respect traffic rules in the face of non-compliance with road rules, which is the main cause of accidents, for which they urge to take precautions when of driving.

The events are coordinated with specialists from construction companies to comply with the General Environmental Technical Specifications, which require the development of training programs in educational centers located in the area of ​​influence of road works.

These conferences lay the foundations for the good coexistence of the inhabitants in the areas of the works, above all they emphasize the importance of road safety, taking into account the new asphalt works executed in the north for daily traffic in order to prevent accidents.

The educational talks are promoted within the framework of the Agroindustrial Corridors qualification and maintenance project, which continues to advance with the asphalt works that will give a great boost, benefiting three districts of San Pedro, totaling a length of 97 km.

One of the contractors that is working in the area is the company Proel Ingeniería with Lot 3 of section 2, from the northern head of the bridge over the Jejuí de San Pablo river, to the connection in the area of ​​Yacaré Ñe’e with route PY11 with a total section of 16.88 km.