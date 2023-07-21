They prosecute an alleged member of the ELN who would have kidnapped a military

An alleged member of the National Liberation Army was prosecuted for the kidnapping of a soldier in the border area with Venezuela.

This is a subject identified as Redimer Rojas Rodríguez, alias “Mira Feo”, who would be part of the Camilo Cienfuegos of ELN.

It should be remembered that numerous violent actions against the public forces and the civilian population in the border area with Venezuela are attributed to this structure.

The presumed ELN member who kidnapped a soldier was brought before a guarantee control judge, charged with the crimes of rebellion and aggravated simple kidnapping. The diligence was carried out by a prosecutor from the Arauca section.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented before a guarantee control judge two alleged members of the Camilo Cienfuegos commission of ELN, to which multiple criminal actions are attributed against the civilian population and the public force in the border area with Venezuela.

According to what was established by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Redimer Rojas Rodríguez, alias “Mira Feo”, would have participated in the kidnapping of Deputy First Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo, which took place on February 14, 2023 in Arauquita, Arauca.

According to the investigations carried out by the accusing entity, the vice-first sergeant of the National Army was intercepted by several armed men when he was in a commercial establishment located in Arauquita.

The subjects harassed the soldier and later took him against his will. The investigations made it possible to establish that the criminals led the member of the National Army to Venezuelan territory.

Deputy First Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo was held captive for almost a month. On March 8, 2023, the uniformed man finally returned to freedom.

Another alleged ELN member was captured in Arauca

Along with “Mira Feo” another presumed member of the National Liberation Army was captured. This is Jhon Emerson Barrera Martínez, alias “Juancho.” Both were detained on the road that leads from the village of La Esmeralda to the urban area of ​​Saravena, in Arauca.

During the procedure carried out by the authorities, in which the arrest of the now accused was achieved, two pistols, five magazines, 97 9-millimeter caliber cartridges, a communications radio, a cell phone, and a motorcycle were seized.

For these facts, the Attorney General’s Office charged alias “Juancho” with the crime of aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

It is noteworthy that, according to the information provided by the prosecuting entity, neither of the two detainees accepted the charges brought by the Prosecutor’s Office, that is, they pleaded not guilty to what they are accused of; However, the guarantee control judge issued a measure of confinement of liberty in a prison for the presumed members of the ELN.

They captured those responsible for the kidnapping of the former Secretary of Sport of Cali

Recently it was also known that the authorities captured five people who would be involved in the kidnapping of the former Secretary of Sport of Cali, Diego Cardona.

The accused, who would be members of the Omar Salgado structure of the Ernesto Che Guevara front of the ELN, were detained after the development of joint operations between the National Police and the CTI of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in the capital of Valle del Cauca and in Buenaventura.

The ex-official was kidnapped on Saturday, June 10, 2023, when the victim was with his family at a farm located in the village of San Pablo, in the Restrepo municipality, Valle del Cauca. Armed men arrived at the property who, in front of his loved ones, kidnapped him and took him away in a white Toyota truck.

A week later, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the former official was released in a rural area of ​​Buenaventura in the midst of multiple operations carried out by the public force to find his whereabouts. with Infobae

