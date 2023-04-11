This Tuesday, in the Assembly of Cesar They will hold a discussion due to delays in the construction of the footprint plate that would connect the La Victoria San Isidro corregimiento with the Argentina Norte path, in La Jagua de Ibirico.

The debate was cited by the deputy for Cambio Radical, Raul Romero. “There are delays that are shared responsibility: the administration due to lack of supervision, the contractor, who has no interest in carrying out this project, and the auditRomero assured.

The investment was $20.365 million pesos. And although the work was supposed to be ready in July 2022, almost 21 months have passed since construction began and progress is no more than 51%.

“They present the argument that there is too much rain, which is acceptable, but we cannot accept the argument that because they did not agree with the association of transporters of the municipality, the work was delayed for two months. How does management allow a contractor to stop two months?”, said Deputy Romero.

The work awarded to ‘Consortium AT&T La Jagua’ was contracted by the Mayor of La Jagua de Ibirico, who contributed 50%, and the other 50% by the Government of Cesar.

PHYSICAL AND FINANCIAL PROGRESS

During the preparation of the debate, the deputy assured that the contractors argued that they were also delayed because they could not find drag material. “That is no excuse. If they won a contract they had to have all the preparations. The contract was awarded on May 14, 2021 and the commencement act was completed in July. Almost three months were lost.”

The latest reports speak of a 51.11% physical progress (6.9 kilometers of the 13.5 kilometers contracted), while the administration has delivered the 39,68 % of the resources, that is, $8,081 million.

“Some contractors delay the execution, and arguing that the costs of materials have increased, they ask for budget and time additionsRomero finished.

By Deivis Caro