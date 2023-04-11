Electronic science – follow up The Casablanca Court of Appeal announced that Thursday, May 13, will be the day of the trial of the plastic surgeon, known as the “doctor of the poor”, who will appear before the judiciary with the rest of the defendants, including his wife and brother.

And according to what was reported by the “Hespress” website, quoting sources, the investigating judge kept the charge of human trafficking within the indictment against the doctor and those with him.

It was also decided, according to the same sources, to pursue those arrested on charges of “falsifying administrative and commercial documents and participating in that.”

The investigating judge at the Court of Appeal had listened to a group of declarants who were contacted by a woman claiming to do charitable work for patients in the Al-Shifa clinic owned by Tazi, as well as the arrested defendants, and worked to conduct a confrontation between them.

The same sources added that the confrontation that took place between the accused sparked disputes between Al-Tazi, his wife and his brother, during which accusations were exchanged between them.

The Public Prosecution had decided to prosecute the Tazi doctor and those with him with the felony of “human trafficking, by luring people and exploiting their weakness, need and fragility for the purpose of exploitation in carrying out criminal acts by a criminal gang, through polygamy and habituality, and committing them against minors under the age of 18 who suffer from illness.” .