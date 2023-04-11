Home News They remember with great affection and professionalism the outstanding journalist from Sampedrano Martens
Paraguayan journalism and the state media lose one of its best exponents, the journalist Ricardo Martens García, a native of Itacurubí del Rosario, who died at the age of 62, on Monday afternoon his relatives found him with no signs of life at your home.

The Director of State Radios reported on the sad news of the death of the communicator who had an outstanding career, which will remain impregnated in the history of national communication. A great person, supportive and always willing to teach others.

Martens had a long career in radio communication and stood out for covering the area of ​​the Presidency of the Republic, the National Congress, and sports journalism. In addition, he was director of the state station Radio Nacional del Paraguay 920, where he was recently as a presenter.

The entire family of the Ministry of Communication Technology expresses its deep regret for the sudden departure of one of its officials who was currently in charge of a program called “La Tarde Nacional”, which was carried out with his human and professional quality. .

