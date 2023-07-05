They renew more than 700 luminaires in San Rafael Obrajuelo

Home Nationals More than 700 luminaires are renewed in San Rafael Obrajuelo Nationals

Jul 05, 2023, 12:45 pm

The crews of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) advance in the installation of LED technology luminaires, in the public lighting of San Rafael Obrajuelo, a place where they register more than 700 renewed equipment that will benefit the economy of the inhabitants of the city and cantons neighboring.

«We have already changed 800 public lighting luminaires in San Rafael Obrajuelo, to illuminate the roads in the right direction. We continue with the work! », Detailed the DOM on her official Twitter account.

The modernization of the lighting includes the change of wiring and galvanized metal arms, the replacement of 250-watt sodium luminaires with 90-watt LED luminaires; and 175-watt mercury luminaires for 60-watt LED luminaires, in addition to fluorescent luminaires for 40-watt LED luminaires.

