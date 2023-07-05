Aerospace Corporation Develops Innovative Meteor Deflection System Utilizing Centrifugal Force

Title: Small Non-Profit Organization Proposes Innovative Meteor Deflection System

Subtitle: Aerospace Corporation’s creative approach aims to use centrifugal force to erode asteroids, potentially altering their trajectory

Byline: [Author’s Name]

[date]

A small non-profit organization known as the Aerospace Corporation has unveiled a groundbreaking meteor deflection system that utilizes centrifugal force instead of traditional methods. In a departure from the commonly used kinetic impactor approach, the Aerospace Corporation proposes eroding asteroids by capitalizing on their own rotational energy.

The idea may seem unconventional, but it holds promise. The project’s genesis can be traced back to a visit by Nahum Melamed, the Aerospace Corporation’s project leader, to the SpinLaunch launch site. SpinLaunch, renowned for its suborbital acceleration system, catapulted a NASA payload into orbit last October without relying on fuel.

During a lecture at the SpinLaunch facility, Melamed pondered on how the same system could be leveraged to deflect asteroids. This line of thought gave birth to a pocket-sized accelerator, designed to attach to the surface of a potentially hazardous asteroid.

The proposed system would subsequently eject small amounts of regolith, dust, and rocks from the asteroid, exerting a disruptive force that could gradually alter the asteroid’s course. While each scoop contains only a few kilograms of material, the continuous operation of the system, powered by minimal electrical energy, has the potential to generate sufficient propulsive force to create a meaningful deflection over weeks or months.

Seth Jacobson, an assistant professor of planetary science at Michigan State University, praised the Aerospace Corporation’s idea as a novel approach, likening the process to converting asteroid regolith into a form of rocket fuel.

The organization aims to test a prototype of its catapult system on Earth within the next two years. If successful, the next step would involve trials on the Moon followed by the development of a system capable of reaching an asteroid. The commercial implications of this endeavor are also being explored, as the materials launched into space from asteroids could be harvested for potential use in asteroid mining operations.

Although NASA has not identified any potentially dangerous asteroids in the next century, the Aerospace Corporation emphasizes the importance of remaining proactive. The unexpected entry of an asteroid similar to the Chelyabinsk meteorite, which caused significant damage in Russia in February 2023, illustrates the potential dangers posed by even relatively small meteorites. The Aerospace Corporation’s deflection system specifically targets such meteorites.

However, several challenges lie ahead for the organization. Early detection of smaller yet hazardous meteorites, like the Chelyabinsk event, remains difficult, posing a time constraint for effective deflection. Additionally, landing on an asteroid presents formidable technical obstacles. Nevertheless, the Aerospace Corporation’s innovative proposal showcases the value of exploring new ideas and approaches to safeguard our planet from cosmic threats.

In conclusion, the Aerospace Corporation’s novel meteor deflection system, utilizing centrifugal force to erode asteroids, has the potential to revolutionize the field. With the aim of conducting prototype tests within two years and subsequent trials on the Moon, the organization is at the forefront of advancing deflection strategies. While challenges persist, the imperative to develop innovative solutions to protect Earth from potential cosmic hazards remains steadfast.