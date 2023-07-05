Concacaf Takes Action to Address Security Concerns in Gold Cup Stadiums

Title: Gold Cup: Security in Stadiums, an Issue that Concacaf Seeks to Solve

Date: July 5, 2023

From Santa Clara, Rafa Ramos brings a report on the news regarding the issue of security in stadiums after the criminal acts that took place in the match between Mexico and Qatar.

SANTA CLARA — Emmanuel Díaz Leal is currently recovering from a wound he suffered from a sharp object during the game between Mexico and Qatar at Levi’s Stadium in the Gold Cup. Díaz Leal expressed his gratitude for being alive and stated that his main focus now is on recovering.

According to a report from NBC, Díaz Leal plans to seek justice against his attacker. He believes that the assailant intended to take his life. Díaz Leal revealed that the attacker attempted to hit him in the heart with a pocket knife but narrowly missed, saving his life.

Díaz Leal, who is still hospitalized and unable to eat or drink due to the extent of the wound, expressed his disbelief at how someone could bring a knife of that size into a venue like Levi’s Stadium without being detected.

Díaz Leal’s companions, in a report by Univision, narrated how they too witnessed the attackers throwing beer and then physically assaulting them with a knife visible.

The Santa Clara Police are currently searching for the alleged attacker and have released various images and videos of the individual and a woman who was with him.

In response to these incidents, Concacaf has communicated with the Local Organizing Committees to ensure that security and surveillance take extreme precautions at the stadiums where Gold Cup matches are still being played.

The focus will primarily be on the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where Mexico is set to face Costa Rica next Saturday.

Emmanuel Díaz Leal is demanding justice for the attempted assassination he experienced at Levi’s Stadium, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures in stadium environments. Concacaf is working diligently to address this issue and prevent further incidents during the remainder of the Gold Cup tournament.

