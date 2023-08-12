They review progress and challenges in education with the rectors of District schools

The issue of ethno-educators, the situation of provisional teachers, the priority projects to be included in the 2024 budget and the strategies of Social Mobilization for the Quality of Education were reviewed.

With a wide attendance of rectors of the official educational institutions of the city, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the Secretary of District Educationheld a meeting to review the progress and challenges of the sector.

The space was led by Deiby Cotessecretary of District Educationand his work team, who provided guidance on the processes and procedures in the areas of quality, coverage, inspection and surveillance, talent human and Citizen Care System.

“We reiterate the importance of the work of the managers, we listen to their concerns to address them, we present the progress in infrastructure adaptation, since by order of the mayor Virna Johnson, through the Infrastructure Management, we executed a work contract, attending the problems of the institutions”, mentioned the Secretary of Education.

About the meeting, Johana Díaz Carreño, rector of the IED Nicolás Buenaventuraassured that it was very satisfactory, because educational situations were reviewed, they listened to the concerns of the managers and proposed solutions.

“Processes such as Social Mobilization are being developed, which contributes to the academic part of the students for the Saber 11 tests, because the simulations bring them closer to those exams. Young people are strengthened, motivated and encouraged to obtain better results,” he said the rector.

José Luis Cabrera, rector of the IED Buenos Aires, stated that relevant aspects such as structure and endowment of schools, human talent, attention to parents, coverage, among other topics, were addressed.

“The meeting was positive, respectful, purposeful, proactive and the disposition is felt. We are leaving with good expectations, plenty of information and with the purpose of building an agenda that allows us to work together with the Ministry of Education until the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024,” he noted.

Also, the The meeting with the rectors was accompanied by María Angélica Vega, director of the Megalibrary 500 Yearswho reported on the diploma in early childhood, reading, writing and orality.

These meetings will continue to be held with the teachers and directors of the city to continue improving and changing education in Santa Marta.

