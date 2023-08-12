Home » Harry Kane, after his transfer to Bayern Munich: “Here to test myself at the highest level”
Harry Kane, after his transfer to Bayern Munich: "Here to test myself at the highest level"

Harry Kane, after his transfer to Bayern Munich: “Here to test myself at the highest level”

Freshly transferred to Bayern Munich from Tottenham (100 million euros plus 10 million bonuses), Harry Kane returned to his goals in his new colors. “I always said throughout my career that I wanted to continue to progress, to push myself to be the best, underlined the former Spurs player. It’s a new step in my career, I’m here to test myself at the highest level. I look forward to taking on this challenge. »

With this transfer, the English international hopes to win his first trophy, he who has not won any title with his former club, with which he turned pro in 2011. “There is a culture of winning here” , he rejoiced, before adding: “When we think of Bayern, we think of one of the best clubs in the world. »

