They rob a Navy ship that was carrying gasoline to Nuquí

Armed men in several speed boats intercepted the motor ship ‘Ultramar’ of the National Navy that was covering the Buenaventura-Nuquí route and forced its crew to divert it to the coast of Charambirá, Litoral del San Juan.

They stole 2,000 gallons of gasoline and the crew members’ belongings. In this case, the losses exceed more than 30 million pesos.

The massive robbery occurred on December 22 at 5:30 p.m.

