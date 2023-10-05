Luisra Solano reappeared in public, asked for forgiveness from God and her followers

Like every singer, through a composition that reached his mind and heart between four walls, the young vallenato Luis Rafael Costa Solano, known as LuisRa Solano, reached his followers in his first public reappearance, singing a song that narrates the hard times and asks God, his family and his followers for forgiveness for his actions.

“I rose from the ashes, in bad weather a smile, my God has never left me alone. Many humiliated me and also trampled me, I only ask for peace in your heart… I have risen, I am a new man, I am an example that God has forgiven us… “

This is how he sang to his followers from the place where he is under house arrest, after the events that occurred last August in Barranquilla, where the vallenato singer stabbed his manager, Juan Sebastián Daza, in events that are the subject of investigation for the authorities.

He feels like a new man, and although he admits that with his actions he hurt third parties, he asks for forgiveness from everyone after many days of detoxification, mourning, many tears shed, nights full of storms and anguish, he stated through his Instagram account, a message that he accompanied with a video.

“I dare to reappear publicly to apologize to all those people who were affected by my actions. I apologize to all my followers who have been there since day 1, to my family, to my mother, to all my friends. Especially to God for all the mistakes I have made as a human being. I always believed in my life that vain things would fill me and sometimes we need to hit rock bottom and repent wholeheartedly of all our mistakes so that God can show us what his work and his love for us really is. Many things that I never considered so important in my life today turn out to be everything to me. Especially my family, who had left her aside,” the message reads.

“Son of God, that’s me… between four walls I feel pressured…,” said the 20-year-old young man, who also expressed: “Many have been disappointed, they have judged me and rightly so. Just as for many, this talented boy who was derailed deserves to have a second chance. My process is not over, I still have a lot to improve as a human being, as a son, friend and brother; God is doing his work in me and I feel like a new man.”

