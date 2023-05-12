They robbed a home in the La Esperanza neighborhood: everything was left on video

Through security camera videos, a new case of robbery was revealed in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Valledupar. This time the victim was a domiciliary who was performing their duties.

The worker was on the outskirts of a house, about to deliver an order, when two men, on two motorcycles, They approached armed and stripped him of his cell phone. After achieving their mission, the criminals fled.

Once again, the so-called “motothieves” docked in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Valledupar. On this occasion, a messenger was stripped of his cell phone, which is his work tool. The event was recorded on a home security camera. pic.twitter.com/kthH9FB2ZE – Events Valledupar Official (@ EventsValledu1) May 12, 2023

Unfortunately, there are many cases of theft that are recorded every day in the capital of Cesar.

In days gone by, in the same neighborhood, the security cameras They captured the moment in which two men stole a motorcycle that was parked on the terrace of a house.