Home » They robbed a home in the La Esperanza neighborhood: everything was left on video
News

They robbed a home in the La Esperanza neighborhood: everything was left on video

by admin
They robbed a home in the La Esperanza neighborhood: everything was left on video

Through security camera videos, a new case of robbery was revealed in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Valledupar. This time the victim was a domiciliary who was performing their duties.

The worker was on the outskirts of a house, about to deliver an order, when two men, on two motorcycles, They approached armed and stripped him of his cell phone. After achieving their mission, the criminals fled.

Unfortunately, there are many cases of theft that are recorded every day in the capital of Cesar.

In days gone by, in the same neighborhood, the security cameras They captured the moment in which two men stole a motorcycle that was parked on the terrace of a house.

See also  Vaccines: Marche, AstraZeneca batch ABV5811 replaced

You may also like

Presidency will receive an extra $15.7 million for...

49th week of May: Ten days of folk...

Antioquia businessman, so he can access international markets

SPECIAL: Emerging economies seek to reduce their dependence...

In short: Michael J. Fox & Parkinson –...

Linda Yaccarino would be the new CEO of...

Funds are authorized to strengthen agricultural production and...

Completely rebuilt four times | Message @ Archeology...

Tourism points out that this is the year...

Sexy with daughter: is Heidi Klum’s campaign a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy