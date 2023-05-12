New Peugeot 2008 2023, the long-awaited SUV is finally ready with very important substantial innovations

Peugeot 2008 It is among the most successful small-medium SUVs in Europe, with nearly 700,000 units sold. The French house has now decided to renew the model, both from an aesthetic and a technical point of view, to maintain its top position in the market. The new design features a more athletic and aggressive look, which follows the brand’s latest stylistic trends. Let’s take a closer look:

How the Peugeot 2008 2023 subcompact SUV changes

Peugeot 2008 2023 interesting not only for the price

How the Peugeot 2008 2023 subcompact SUV changes

Peugeot 2008 has undergone a aesthetic and technological update. The range of internal combustion engines remains unchanged, with the 130 HP 1.5 four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol engine available in two power levels: 100 HP with six-speed manual gears and 130 HP with the EAT8 transmission.

The e-2008, the fully electric version of the Peugeot 2008, received a 156hp engine upgrade and a new 54kWh battery, allowing for an increased driving range of up to 406km on a single charge. Fast charging can be done in 30 minutes with a 100 kW public charging station, while the home charging it takes 4 hours and 40 minutes with a 7.4 kW wallbox or 11 hours and 10 minutes with the traditional household socket.

From next year, the range of the Peugeot 2008 will be enriched with a new hybrid engine equipped with 48V technology, which combines a 136 HP turbo petrol engine with an integrated current unit in the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Although the total power has not yet been communicated by the automaker, a reduction in fuel consumption of 15% is expected and the possibility of traveling in all-electric mode for 50% of the time in the city.

Peugeot 2008 2023 interesting not only for the price

With the mid-life restyling, the new Peugeot 2008 has undergone a major update in the front of the vehicle, giving it a more dynamic and sophisticated look thanks to the new glossy black inserts integrated with the three luminous claws at the ends of the front bumper, which has been made more angular. This reason was also taken up in the completely LED rear lights on all versions and in the Full Led headlights of the GT model, the richest and sportiest. The grille now features the new Sochaux brand logo in the shape of a shield, instead of the classic lion. The alloy wheels have been redesigned and are now available in 16, 17 or 18 inch sizes depending on the version.

Inside the cockpit, the finishes have been improved, especially in the more luxurious GT versions, with Alcantara seats and ambient lights that vary according to the driving mode selected. The new Grip Control function features three specific settings for sand, mud and snow, to facilitate driving on difficult terrain.

The general layout of the cabin remained similar to the previous version, with the small multifunction steering wheel, the raised instrument panel and the high definition central display, now 10-inch on all models. All the in-vehicle services they can be managed via the central display and the physical keyboard located under the climate control vents.

Peugeot 2008 is equipped with a wide range of driver assistance systems, including rear and front view camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, recognition of major traffic signs, lane departure and lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring and driver drowsiness detector. The starting price for the Peugeot 2008 is 38,000 euros.