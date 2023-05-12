Mom gets pregnant after hadrontherapy in the pelvis for cancer / Angelica unique in the world

Angelica she is the first woman in the world to have become mamma naturally after being subjected to Pelvic hadrontherapy for a chondrosarcoma of the sacrum. The doctors had moved herutero not ovaries to protect them from radiation and allow her to have a baby, but hopes were still slim. The thirty-one year old, on the other hand, a few years after undergoing treatment for the rare tumor she was suffering from, became pregnant without difficulty and gave birth five months ago Federicawho is perfectly healthy.

“I discovered I am PRECINCT on Mother’s Day last year. We didn’t live together, we hadn’t planned it. After therapy I had undergone, I didn’t expect it could happen for natural ways nor to have one pregnancy where everything was really perfect,” he said Angelica al Corriere della Sera. The support of the doctors of the San Matteo Polyclinic of Pavia it was essential to better face this adventure. “At first I was very scared, I had a thousand doubts, no one knew how my body would react. The doctor Barcellini and the doctor Cassani they took me by the hand and I felt safe”.

The case of Angelicathe mother who became pregnant after undergoing Pelvic hadrontherapy for a cancer very rare, it is unique in the world. “When she announced her pregnancy we were all very happy, equally surprised, ready to take up this new challenge. Since there are no specific literature data, we considered that the possible risks could be similar to those reported for the radiotherapy conventional X-ray (i.e. increased chances of miscarriage, pre-term birth, fetal growth retardation e bleeding important for abnormalities of the placenta),” he recalled Clare Cassanioncologist gynecologist of the San Matteo Polyclinic.

It is for this reason that the young woman was constantly monitored throughout the nine months of her pregnancy. The pregnancy, however, went smoothly. “Because of radiation the risk of sacral fractures during a natural birth it was high and therefore, as a precaution, we planned a cesarean. Otherwise there were no complications. Angelica e Federica they returned home perfectly healthy. And, if mom wants it, there’s no medical reason not to think about another bimbo”, concluded the doctor.

