On March 23, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Nuggets beat the Wizards 118-104, and the Wizards suffered a 4-game losing streak.

Nuggets (49-24): Jokic 31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists, Porter 21 points and 7 rebounds, Murray 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Brown 14 points and 6 rebounds, Gordon 12 points, Jeff Green 11 point

Wizards (32-41): Porzingis 25 points and 3 rebounds, Afdia 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Goodwin 12 points and 4 rebounds

In the first quarter of the game, the scores of the two sides were anxious, and the Nuggets led the Wizards by 2 points. In the second quarter, the Wizards completed the overtake, and Jokic led the team to stabilize the situation. At halftime, the Nuggets trailed the Wizards by 2 points. In the third quarter, the Wizards fell into a scoring drought and only scored 16 points in a single quarter, and the Nuggets scored 39 points in a single quarter to directly establish the victory. In the final quarter of the game, the Wizards tried hard to chase points but were unable to even out the huge point difference. In the end, the Nuggets beat the Wizards 118-104.

Original title: Jokic 31+12+7 Porter 21+7 Nuggets win and send Wizards 4-game losing streak

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin