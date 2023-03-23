Home Technology iOS 16.4 RC adds iCloud to detect duplicate photos
iOS 16.4 RC adds iCloud to detect duplicate photos

iOS 16.4 RC adds iCloud to detect duplicate photos

In the iOS 16.4 RC version update that Apple just launched, it not only added a series of features such as new Emoji and enhanced network push notifications, but also added a duplicate image detection function to the iCloud shared photo library.

Apple introduced duplicate image detection in the Photos app in iOS 16. With the support of this function, the photo album application can detect duplicate photos, and then automatically add the corresponding number of duplicate photos in the “Duplicates” folder under the “Utilities” area. The user enters the folder and can choose to delete duplicate photos.

The duplicate image detection function first appeared in the local photo album system, and in the iOS 16.4 RC version, Apple responded that this function will be applied in the iCloud shared photo gallery to detect duplicate photos and videos, and merge duplicate photos /videos to increase the remaining storage space.

