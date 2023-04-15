We showed great strength, but we wanted more, said captain Vítkovic Lakatoš

Vítkovice remained at the gates of the finals and will end the season as the fourth best team in the extra league. “It’s a morning for us. We went from 0:3 to 3:3 and we couldn’t manage the last game. On the other hand, if I rise above it, we showed great strength,” explained Lakatoš.

What are your first feelings?

It’s hard for me to speak. Every game was close, with five going to overtime. Hats off to both teams. All I have to do is congratulate Hradec and wish them good luck in the final.

You arrived from Hradec at four in the morning after a record sixth game. Where did you get your strength?

It all depends on the summer, on the preparation. How you train, how hard you work. We showed strength. It’s a shame we couldn’t turn it into a win.

The unbelievably balanced series between Hradec and Vítkovice was finally broken up in overtime of the seventh game by 🇸🇰 Oliver Okuliar, who arranged a historic final for his team! 😱🏒 #VITMHK #INCLUDE pic.twitter.com/w0iPO55BQZ — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) April 15, 2023

What did you say to each other in the cabin?

We are sorry. I don’t hide that we wanted more. On the one hand, it’s nice to be in the top four, but when we went from 0:3 to 3:3, it was already very close. Even today we had a lot of chances to take it. It didn’t happen, unfortunately, it’s over.

Was it the case that you had nothing to lose at 0:3, but in the seventh match you were playing for everything again?

You probably can’t take it that way. Of course, when you are already losing 0:3, you have nothing to lose, you are going for your life! But it was the same even at 3:3, the point is the same. We didn’t change anything, we played our game, we played excellent hockey with Hradec. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t do it.

At the beginning of the match, you lost Petr Gewies, who had to go to the hospital after being hit with the puck. Any news on how he is doing?

We thought it might be something more serious. We hope that he will be fine as soon as possible and then rejoin the process as soon as possible. Every player we miss is felt. We had an excellent season, excellently put together lines, put together a team, a perfect group. We managed to get back in the semi-finals with willpower, but unfortunately, it’s gone.

Stezka caught a free kick in the 53rd minute. Did it give you a new chance to win the match?

Of course. Aleš kept us for the whole season, two whole seasons. He is an above-average goalkeeper, it’s unbelievable what he can catch. In the season and in the playoffs.

Big wins are born from big losses, do you know if the core will stay and build on it in the next season?

I have no idea. It's early now, we've just finished. The team will probably be built in some way, someone new will definitely come, some of us may leave. That's the hockey life.

Will you, as the captain, take Vítkovice further?