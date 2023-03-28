Home News “They say that in El Salvador journalists are not assassinated and that is why there is freedom of the press”: Julia Gavarrete
News

“They say that in El Salvador journalists are not assassinated and that is why there is freedom of the press”: Julia Gavarrete

by admin
“They say that in El Salvador journalists are not assassinated and that is why there is freedom of the press”: Julia Gavarrete

This Tuesday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the journalist Julia Gavarrete spoke about the emergency regime, journalistic work in the country and the persecution that they currently experience.

Regarding journalistic work and human rights defenders, Gavarrete explained that there is a hostile environment and attacks from social networks by people and official accounts, who consider that the job of journalists is to defend gang members.

He also pointed out that several reforms are being carried out by the Legislative Assembly that aim to curb journalistic work and even imprison those who dedicate themselves to this profession at some point.

“We know that at this moment there are many reforms, a legal system that is allowing journalistic work to stop”. In addition, he considered it important to continue talking about espionage to political defenders and journalists, since dangerous weapons are being used to extract all kinds of information from cell phones.

For Gavarrete it is important to mention that despite the fact that journalists are not murdered in El Salvador, freedom of expression is being attacked.

On another topic, the journalist said that in the country it is customary to experience cycles of violence, and that despite the fact that it is currently living calmer, it is likely that the measures taken by the Government to combat crime are not sustainable.

“We must remember that the emergency regime occurred after a very bloody weekend because this weekend represented the breakdown of negotiations between the Bukele government and the gangs”Gavarrete expressed.

See also  Africa is trying to defuse the war for precious minerals - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have...

Call Center Be Call Group

Partial cancellations and delays in rail traffic on...

Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

German bonds give way again

Hugo Pérez points to a preparation tour of...

The UN denounces arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Andorfer brothers want to get to the top...

1-2. Ecuador improves, comes back and takes revenge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy