This Tuesday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the journalist Julia Gavarrete spoke about the emergency regime, journalistic work in the country and the persecution that they currently experience.

Regarding journalistic work and human rights defenders, Gavarrete explained that there is a hostile environment and attacks from social networks by people and official accounts, who consider that the job of journalists is to defend gang members.

He also pointed out that several reforms are being carried out by the Legislative Assembly that aim to curb journalistic work and even imprison those who dedicate themselves to this profession at some point.

“We know that at this moment there are many reforms, a legal system that is allowing journalistic work to stop”. In addition, he considered it important to continue talking about espionage to political defenders and journalists, since dangerous weapons are being used to extract all kinds of information from cell phones.

For Gavarrete it is important to mention that despite the fact that journalists are not murdered in El Salvador, freedom of expression is being attacked.

On another topic, the journalist said that in the country it is customary to experience cycles of violence, and that despite the fact that it is currently living calmer, it is likely that the measures taken by the Government to combat crime are not sustainable.

“We must remember that the emergency regime occurred after a very bloody weekend because this weekend represented the breakdown of negotiations between the Bukele government and the gangs”Gavarrete expressed.