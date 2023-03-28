Authorities are investigating whether the body found corresponds to Nelson Fabián Torres Ramírez, a 28-year-old farmer who had been reported missing on March 18.

The body was found in the Vega de Oriente village in Campoalgre, Huila, and has the same characteristics as the missing young man, as confirmed by local authorities.

He himself was submerged in a volume of water, in an advanced state of decomposition, and it is unknown how he could have ended up there.

However, official confirmation from the Institute of Legal Medicine is still awaited to establish with certainty that the body corresponds to that of the farmer. The authorities have also launched an investigation to determine the cause of death of Torres Ramírez.

This tragic event has generated consternation in the community of Campoalegre and its surroundings, and the authorities are expected to clarify the facts.