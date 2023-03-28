Home News Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless
News

Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

by admin
Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

Authorities are investigating whether the body found corresponds to Nelson Fabián Torres Ramírez, a 28-year-old farmer who had been reported missing on March 18.

The body was found in the Vega de Oriente village in Campoalgre, Huila, and has the same characteristics as the missing young man, as confirmed by local authorities.

He himself was submerged in a volume of water, in an advanced state of decomposition, and it is unknown how he could have ended up there.

However, official confirmation from the Institute of Legal Medicine is still awaited to establish with certainty that the body corresponds to that of the farmer. The authorities have also launched an investigation to determine the cause of death of Torres Ramírez.

This tragic event has generated consternation in the community of Campoalegre and its surroundings, and the authorities are expected to clarify the facts.

See also  Towards the future together with building a dream of ice and snow - General Secretary Xi Jinping leads the way to the Winter Olympics - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Call Center Be Call Group

Partial cancellations and delays in rail traffic on...

“They say that in El Salvador journalists are...

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

German bonds give way again

Hugo Pérez points to a preparation tour of...

The UN denounces arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Andorfer brothers want to get to the top...

1-2. Ecuador improves, comes back and takes revenge

Ángela Lascarro, national deputy director of humanitarian aid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy