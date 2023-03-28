L’Inter begins to wonder about the future. At the moment, the future of many nerazzurri is in the balance, including that of the coach. The rumors about a farewell of Inzaghi continue to mount, as well as the names of his replacements. Meanwhile, Marotta continues to probe the market in search of players capable of making a further leap in quality to the squad. With the now certain renewal of De Vrij, the defense emergency is less pressing, but it is still essential to find at least one reliable centre-back to replace Skriniar. The nerazzurri, precisely for the defence, are examining various names in search of the best solution. Meanwhile, the suggestion is also back on its feet Dybala.

Inzaghi away from Inter;: 70%

The rumors of a farewell are becoming more and more insistent Simone Inzaghi at the end of the season. According to Sports Courier, not even the Champions League placement could save the coach from exemption. The management, as well as the results, was disappointed by the coach’s management of men. This is why his farewell seems increasingly probable, regardless of the results he will obtain between now and the end of the season.

Dybala all’Inter: 30%

Paulo Dybala could come back in the sights ofInter in the next season. The talented Argentinian is fine in Rome, but he is very close to Mourinho. A farewell from the Portuguese could push him away from the capital. It shouldn’t be forgotten that the Argentine has a 20 million release clause that could be exploited. For this Marotta, who has never hidden his preference for the Argentine, remains vigilant.

Lindelof all’Inter: 25%

Second Tuttomercatoweb, Victor Lindelof would have offered toInter. The Manchester United Swede is not part of Ten Hag’s plans and will be looking for a new challenge in the summer, which is why his agent would have offered him to the Nerazzurri club. Marotta’s response at the moment was cold. Lindelof represents one option, but at the moment the operation is considered too expensive. However, it could make a comeback later.

From Zerbi to Inter: 25%

Always according to the Sports Courier, Robert De Zerbi he is climbing the hierarchies in preferences for the Inter bench. The big problem is represented by the clause (between 8 and 10 million euros) that the Nerazzurri would have to pay to release the coach. There is also strong interest in De Zerbi from Tottenham, who are looking for a replacement for Antonio Conte. It is therefore not a simple negotiation, but De Zerbi remains Marotta’s favorite in case of farewell to Inzaghi.

Simeone all’Inter: 15%

Always the dream of the fans of theInter is to see Diego Simeone on the Nerazzurri bench. According to rumors coming from Spain, Cholo will leave Atletico Madrid in the summer. The technician wants a new adventure and, therefore, will get back on the market. From a purely economic point of view, his arrival at the Nerazzurri seems unreal, but Simeone has never hidden his desire to coach the Nerazzurri one day. In the summer, therefore, the pieces could fit together to lead to marriage.

David Luciani