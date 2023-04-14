These are the camouflaged packages in the drawer of the truck that covered the Tulcán – Quito route.

In two different operations, the police found the drug hidden in trucks.

IMBABURA.- As reported by the Police Command of the Imbabura Subzone, on April 12, 2023, through the Anti-drug units, a hard blow was dealt to drug trafficking, preventing 799 kilos of controlled substances reach their final destination.

“A total of 7 million 990 thousand doses of drugs were taken out of circulation. The drug was seized in two jobs carried out by the Regional Center for Canine Training (CRAC) and by the National Anti-Drug Investigation Unit with European Coordination (Uiace)”, they stated

in a double bottom

On Wednesday afternoon, the CRAC police officers located in the integrated control of Tababuela, 30 minutes north of Ibarra, they detained a truck-type vehicle that was covering the Tulcán – Quito route.

In the routine control, supported by the ‘Szeri’ drug detector can, they detected a Double bottom on the roof made up of a canvas in the form of a tent that covered the drawer of the car.

“There were 500 blocks of a whitish substance hidden, which after the chemical analysis was positive for cocaine with a net weight of 500,000 grams, that is to say half a ton of drugs”, the uniformed officers pointed out, emphasizing that this work prevented 5 million doses from reaching the local consumer market.

With the evidence, Brayan Javier EP, 24 years old, driver of the truck, was apprehended for the alleged crime of illicit trafficking of controlled substances.

Operation ‘Athena’

In another case carried out by Uiace police, after investigative work, discovered the existence of a drug-criminal group that would be operating in the provinces of Carchi and Imbaburatransporting scheduled substances subject to control from the north of the country to the provinces of the coastal profile of Ecuador, for which they would use truck-type vehicles.

After monitoring and verifying the information, on the afternoon of April 12, 2023, they located a truck parked on the side of the road that leads from Mira to Salinaswithout occupants inside.

When opening the truck, the uniformed officers found several jute sacks, with a total of 299 brick-like packages with a whitish substancewhich after the field test gave a preliminary positive result for cocaine hydrochloride, with a net weight of 299,000 grams.

“The truck and the illegal substance were transferred to the courtyards of the Imbabura Anti-Drug Investigation Headquarters. The police action took 2,990,000 doses of narcotics out of circulation”, added the Police in Imbabura. (FV)