That day, hundreds of university students, merchants, street vendors, peasants, and activists had gathered in the center of Ayacucho to march toward the airport and protest Castillo’s dismissal.

As the protesters approached the air terminal, members of the armed forces opened fire on them. The shots from the helicopters were the most lethal.

The consequence of this action by the army: 10 people dead and 72 wounded, according to official figures from the office of the ombudsman, and until yesterday at least six of the wounded were fighting for their lives in hospitals in Ayacucho and Lima. Autopsies of those killed show that six died from gunshot wounds to the chest, the youngest was only 15 years old.

Reuters recounted the death of one of these victims: Édgar Prado, 51, was shot while trying to help an injured person.

The extreme violence in the response of the security forces to the anti-coup protests was condemned throughout Peru and, in view of this, a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) visited the nation between December 20 and 22 to collect testimonies from victims and local human rights organizations.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen relatives, residents of Ayacucho, organizers and a couple of independent journalists – including me – waited. People told us about the tragedies of that December 15th.

This is not going to show you on the news told me Carmen (who asked me not to use his real name), while showing me a video on his phone of a group of protesters dragging an injured young man to safety. is his nephew he told me, pointing to a woman sitting on the ground.

Pedro Huamani, a 70-year-old man, a member of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front, accompanied the victims who were waiting outside the IACHR meeting. We have suffered a terrible loss he told me devastated. When they threw tear gas canisters at us I felt like I was suffocating, I almost died there said. I went down towards the cemetery, but it was the same, they were shooting at us from behind. From the helicopters they also tried to kill us .