They stayed in the Manantial neighborhood

This Tuesday, June 13, it was announced that the Sisbén offices will work in the Neighborhood Development Center, CDV, located in the transversal 28N #18-48 of the Manantial neighborhood. However, this will be a temporary transfer.

The decision was made because the facilities where the Sisbén belong to the Diocese of Valledupar and they were requested.

“In the CDV all the adjustments were made, so that users access the service according to their bill and ID, and have more comfort when carrying out their procedures”, they reported.

It is worth mentioning that in the CDV This activity will work until the facilities being built in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood are completely finished.