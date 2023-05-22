Fifteen vehicles would have been stolen from an Ambacar warehouse in Guayaquil.

This was reported by the Ambacar Group with a statement released on social networks.

The Soueast brand cars, model All New DX3, were reportedly stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 21, 2023.

They are new vehicles that have not yet arrived at the dealership for sale to the public.

“We were victims of the crime that plagues the country with the theft of a batch of vehicles belonging to our automotive group,” the company statement read.

Ambacar rejected this act of violence that deepens the state of insecurity for commercial activities in Ecuador.

They added that they are working as a team with the authorities to search for and recover the stolen vehicles.

“It is essential to guarantee an environment of security and peaceful coexistence so that there are adequate conditions for investment, productivity and job creation,” the statement said.

The Judicial Police is investigating the case, but they have not yet made a statement about it. It was learned that the winery would be located in Pascuales, a few meters from the perimeter road.

This is not the first time that massive vehicle thefts have been reported in the country. In Quito, on March 25 of this year, the theft of 24 vehicles was reported at a Grupo Casabaca dealership.