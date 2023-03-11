Home News They steal the security scheme truck of the mayor of Tibú
News

They steal the security scheme truck of the mayor of Tibú

by admin
They steal the security scheme truck of the mayor of Tibú

Twelve armed men stole the truck of the mayor of Tibú, Norte de Santander, Nelson Leal, while he was traveling with his security detail.

The men stopped the vehicle and, armed with short-range weapons, forced the local president and his security detail to get out of the police vehicle. National Protection Unit, later they took the truck along with the pistols carried by the president’s bodyguards.

The events occurred in the sector known as La Libertad, when the mayor was traveling towards the rural area.

In that area there is an active presence of the ELN guerrilla and the Dissidents of the Front 33 of the Farc, but it is still unknown who is responsible for this fact.

It is not the first time that a case of this nature has happened to the mayor of Tibú, Nelson Leal, since in April 2022 several hArmed men, apparently from the dissidents, stole the vehicle and their escorts their weapons and ballistic vests.

See also  Covid, two high-risk regions. Intensive care is on the verge of a critical level

You may also like

World Women’s Day seen differently

Venezuela deported former congresswoman Aida Merlano

Blockchains with future potential: Crypto investors should take...

1 death from H1N1 type AI in Gujarat,...

Drug trafficker from the ‘Clan del Golfo’ was...

Fair compromise on gastro use of parking spaces...

Eugen Korda: The fighters will probably remain in...

This is how the pink oaks flourish in...

The “Q-Anon Shaman” urged protesters to go home

He exposed the frauds of the doctor who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy