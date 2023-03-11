Twelve armed men stole the truck of the mayor of Tibú, Norte de Santander, Nelson Leal, while he was traveling with his security detail.

The men stopped the vehicle and, armed with short-range weapons, forced the local president and his security detail to get out of the police vehicle. National Protection Unit, later they took the truck along with the pistols carried by the president’s bodyguards.

The events occurred in the sector known as La Libertad, when the mayor was traveling towards the rural area.

In that area there is an active presence of the ELN guerrilla and the Dissidents of the Front 33 of the Farc, but it is still unknown who is responsible for this fact.

It is not the first time that a case of this nature has happened to the mayor of Tibú, Nelson Leal, since in April 2022 several hArmed men, apparently from the dissidents, stole the vehicle and their escorts their weapons and ballistic vests.