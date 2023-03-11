As in Malaysia last month, the Ducati carried one of their pilots in the lead, this Saturday, during the first day of the official MotoGP tests. After the performance of Luca Marini (VR46), it was Francesco Bagnaia who was the fastest in Portimao, on the circuit which will host the first Grand Prix of the season on March 26.
At the end of the afternoon, the reigning world champion completed a lap in 1’38″771. Behind him, no one could go below 1’39: Marini approached at 0’234, while Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) finished at 0’254 Aprilia asserted its strength this Saturday by placing three of its riders in the top 6 with Raul Fernandez (5th) and Miguel Oliveira (6th), the rookies of RNF.
Zarco 13e, Marquez 18e
For Fabio Quartararo, the day ended with an 8th place. The 2021 world champion, who had a lot of work to do on his Yamaha, finished 0’843 behind Bagnaia. Johann Zarco, he was ranked 13th at 0’945 on his Ducati Pramac after having suffered two falls.
The Hondas did not show any more ease than at Sepang: Joan Mir set the 14th fastest time and Marc Marquez, the 19th. Enea Bastianini, spent this winter at Ducati, had difficulties with his new bike, also finishing behind, with a 17th place.