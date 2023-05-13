Home » They surprise a child with some chickens with drugs in Valledupar
They surprise a child with some chickens with drugs in Valledupar

During this Friday morning, an 11 year old boy He was caught trying to move drugs with some chickens in a box near the Valledupar Transportation Terminal.

According to witnesses, the minor was approached by the community that he found five panelas of marijuana that he intended to go unnoticed with the chicken.

Apparently the childor was instrumentalized by his stepfather that he left it in the ‘Terminalito’ sector so that he could send the box as a parcel destined for the municipality of Bosconia.

Upon arriving at the place, he is alone and the drug is seized.”, said a judicial source.

The authorities left the little one in charge of the Family Welfare Institute, ICBF, to restore your rights while the authorities investigate who would be behind the drug trade.

EL PILÓN learned that the authorities conducted preliminary investigations in the neighborhood where the minor resides and they did not find his relatives.

The National Police for Children and Adolescents, for its part, reinforce controls at the Transportation Terminal, parks and traffic lights so that minors are not instrumentalized.

