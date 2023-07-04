Home » They tamper with the post office software, 70 thousand euros stolen – Friuli VG
(ANSA) – POVOLETTO, JULY 04 – They tampered with the ATM software thus managing to empty it of the money contained therein: 70 thousand euros. It is the proceeds of a theft carried out last night at the post office in Povoletto (Udine) by criminals evidently experts in information technology. This was reported by the website of the Friulian newspaper Messaggero Veneto.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, between 2 and 3 last night, the gang would have used the so-called ATM Jackpotting technique, a cyber attack that allows you to gain physical access to ATMs and withdraw cash fraudulently . The alarm was given only this morning by the employees who, having arrived at the office, noticed the theft.

The gang, according to the carabinieri of the Udine investigative unit who have launched investigations together with the Campoformido military, would have made a hole in the post office counter and then tampered with the ATM, managing to withdraw the banknotes with a particular software. (HANDLE).

