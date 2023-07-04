The Surprising Link Between Morning Showers and Weight Loss: Here’s What You Need to Know

Even how you wash in the morning has a big influence on whether you want to lose weight. Finally explained why, be careful.

Now that the heat has finally arrived and summer is starting to make itself felt, it’s time to think about your own line and get back in shape. This is because swimsuit fitting is around the corner, and it’s important to feel good at the beach. There are fast diets and physical exercises going crazy on the net, but not only.

The shower helps you lose weight, here's how

Indeed, even the smallest detail can make a difference for those who want to lose those extra pounds that have accumulated during the winter, where a sedentary lifestyle and hot dishes are the masters. Notably, one doctor explained that the way you wash can affect your weight. If you do this, you will be sure to lose weight much faster.

Here’s how to wash yourself to lose weight faster

It looks amazing, but so does the way you wash yourself, it affects weight loss. That’s why you have to pay attention to the smallest details, in order to favor certain elements in your body that will lead to immediate benefits. Accompanied by a good diet and exercise, you will be ready for the costume test.

All the benefits of the cold shower

Going more specifically, it seems like washing with a cold shower can promote circulation. By alternating jets of cold and hot water, you will manage not to suffer too much from the shock of the cold. Furthermore, by increasing the demand for oxygen, you will reduce the sense of fatigue.

Cold water makes it even better defenses and muscle health, going to reduce pain and speed up post-workout recovery. Especially useful if you are doing physical activity in view of the summer. According to a study by the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, cold showers appear to have positive effects on people with depression.

Finally, with cold water, the so-called brown fat is activated, that is, what keeps the body warm when it is very cold and is considered good. There is also white fat, which instead accumulates when we take in more than we really need from food.

Thanks to the cold shower, the body will transform body fat and it will help burn calories. So you can lose weight simply by taking a cold shower. A few minutes a day are enough to be able to enjoy all these advantages just listed, as explained by Dr. Mike Maric on his Instagram profile.

