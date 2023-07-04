Home » The Surprising Link Between Morning Showers and Weight Loss: Here’s What You Need to Know
Health

The Surprising Link Between Morning Showers and Weight Loss: Here’s What You Need to Know

by admin
The Surprising Link Between Morning Showers and Weight Loss: Here’s What You Need to Know

Even how you wash in the morning has a big influence on whether you want to lose weight. Finally explained why, be careful.

Now that the heat has finally arrived and summer is starting to make itself felt, it’s time to think about your own line and get back in shape. This is because swimsuit fitting is around the corner, and it’s important to feel good at the beach. There are fast diets and physical exercises going crazy on the net, but not only.

The shower helps you lose weight, here’s how – Pontilenews.it

Indeed, even the smallest detail can make a difference for those who want to lose those extra pounds that have accumulated during the winter, where a sedentary lifestyle and hot dishes are the masters. Notably, one doctor explained that the way you wash can affect your weight. If you do this, you will be sure to lose weight much faster.

Here’s how to wash yourself to lose weight faster

It looks amazing, but so does the way you wash yourself, it affects weight loss. That’s why you have to pay attention to the smallest details, in order to favor certain elements in your body that will lead to immediate benefits. Accompanied by a good diet and exercise, you will be ready for the costume test.

All the benefits of the cold shower – Pontilenews.it

Going more specifically, it seems like washing with a cold shower can promote circulation. By alternating jets of cold and hot water, you will manage not to suffer too much from the shock of the cold. Furthermore, by increasing the demand for oxygen, you will reduce the sense of fatigue.

Cold water makes it even better defenses and muscle health, going to reduce pain and speed up post-workout recovery. Especially useful if you are doing physical activity in view of the summer. According to a study by the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, cold showers appear to have positive effects on people with depression.

See also  Parkinson's: New early test detects disease before it breaks out

Finally, with cold water, the so-called brown fat is activated, that is, what keeps the body warm when it is very cold and is considered good. There is also white fat, which instead accumulates when we take in more than we really need from food.

Thanks to the cold shower, the body will transform body fat and it will help burn calories. So you can lose weight simply by taking a cold shower. A few minutes a day are enough to be able to enjoy all these advantages just listed, as explained by Dr. Mike Maric on his Instagram profile.

You may also like

Piero Pelù, tinnitus forces him to postpone his...

Exploring the Effectiveness and Benefits of Acupuncture: Top...

Legionella pneumonia record in 2021, 10,700 cases in...

With heart screening on the elderly, 150,000 deaths...

Migrants, the EU’s promise to Italy: you will...

You Can Enjoy Ice Cream on a Diet:...

Travel by boat or ship and seasickness: how...

Puffy face and increased fat on the back,...

Dream hairstyles: Five secret tricks from the hairdresser...

With heart screening on the elderly, 150,000 deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy