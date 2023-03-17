For the first time in its history Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation participates in the Milan Marathon adhering to Lenovo Relay Marathon – Charity Programthe fundraising program that every year involves over 90 Onp (non-profit organizations) and thousands of runners ready to run for a just cause, reaching important solidarity goals together.

Objective of joining the Milan Marathon, scheduled Sunday 2nd Aprilis to raise funds for the construction of the first Ronald McDonald House in the Lombard capital which, starting from 2025, will welcome families with children being treated at the Milan Polyclinic and the Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital in via Bramante.

There are two ways to participate in the sporting event: individual and relay. In the first case, there is the possibility of participating individually by running the marathon along a route of about 42 km alone. In the second case, participation is open to all and requires the registration of a team made up of 4 runners who will divide the route into fractions of distances ranging from 7 to 13 km. In both cases, runners will be able to choose to compete for the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation, making a donation and raising funds to cross the important milestone of the first Casa Ronald in Milan together.

Finally, for those who cannot physically participate, until Thursday 1 June, there will be the possibility of giving life to a race for virtual solidarity – or to contribute to those already existing on the project page – through the online platform Gift Networksetting your own fundraising goal for the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation and involving friends, colleagues and relatives with a donation to achieve it, just like in a real relay.

«Participating in an event long awaited by the Milanese seems to us the best way to actively involve them in a project that is very close to our hearts and that sees their city as the protagonist: the construction of the first Ronald McDonald House in Milan. The Milano Marathon Charity Program 2023 offers the opportunity to all run together towards a common goal: the construction of a safe and welcoming place – a home away from home – intended for all those families who are forced to leave their hometown in order to access special pediatric treatments and therapies. By teaming up, we can run faster and reach this important milestone sooner,” he said Maria Morena LucaFundraising Marketing & Communication Manager of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation.

Registration for the Milano Marathon will be open until Monday 20 March. Sunday 26 March one is expected pre-race training day with the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation at Montestella park of Milan, while between Thursday 30 March, in the afternoon, and Saturday 1 April, it will be possible to collect the participation kit with everything you need on Sunday at MiCo in Fiera Milano City at the Milano Marathon Village.

For more details, visit the website of Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation.

In the opening image a detail of the attached poster