Team Note: The Lakers will not pursue Irving during the offseason and plan to retain the current lineup

Beijing time on March 17th, reports from the US media said that the Lakers may not pursue Kyrie Irving this summer.

Lakers team reporter Jovan Buha revealed in a guest podcast today: “According to the tip I got, the Lakers will not pursue Irving this offseason. I think the Lakers have missed the opportunity to get Irving. Of course, you can never be too absolute, things may change.”

“But so far, as far as I know, the plan for the Lakers this offseason is to keep the current roster,” Buha continued.

The Lakers currently view D’Angelo Russell as a point guard of the future, and he will be the team’s third star after LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

According to sources, the Lakers are interested in re-signing Russell. In fact, both the Lakers and Russell have the intention to reach a contract extension. Russell’s current contract will expire this summer, and his annual salary this season is $31.37 million.

In addition to getting the starting point guard, Austin Reeves’ future with the Lakers is also a concern. At present, Reeves and the Lakers intend to reach a contract extension, but there are also many teams in the free market interested in Reeves.

For the Lakers, the most they can offer Reeves is a four-year contract worth $50 million. Reeves’ annual salary this season is only $1.56 million, and he will become a free agent this summer.

So far this season, Reeves has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and his three-point shooting percentage is 38.5%.

The current record of the Lakers is 34 wins and 36 losses, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. (jim)

