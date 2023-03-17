Beijing time on March 17th, reports from the US media said that the Lakers may not pursue Kyrie Irving this summer.
Lakers team reporter Jovan Buha revealed in a guest podcast today: “According to the tip I got, the Lakers will not pursue Irving this offseason. I think the Lakers have missed the opportunity to get Irving. Of course, you can never be too absolute, things may change.”
“But so far, as far as I know, the plan for the Lakers this offseason is to keep the current roster,” Buha continued.
The Lakers currently view D’Angelo Russell as a point guard of the future, and he will be the team’s third star after LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
According to sources, the Lakers are interested in re-signing Russell. In fact, both the Lakers and Russell have the intention to reach a contract extension. Russell’s current contract will expire this summer, and his annual salary this season is $31.37 million.
In addition to getting the starting point guard, Austin Reeves’ future with the Lakers is also a concern. At present, Reeves and the Lakers intend to reach a contract extension, but there are also many teams in the free market interested in Reeves.
For the Lakers, the most they can offer Reeves is a four-year contract worth $50 million. Reeves’ annual salary this season is only $1.56 million, and he will become a free agent this summer.
So far this season, Reeves has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and his three-point shooting percentage is 38.5%.
The current record of the Lakers is 34 wins and 36 losses, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. (jim)
