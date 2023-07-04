Adidas Unveils X CRAZYFAST Football Shoes: A Game-Changer in Speed and Innovation

Adidas Unveils New X CRAZYFAST Football Shoes with Innovative Technology

Shanghai, July 4, 2023 – Adidas, the renowned sports footwear brand, has officially launched its new X CRAZYFAST series of football shoes. These cutting-edge shoes are equipped with the lightweight “AERO” series technology, enabling players to change direction and accelerate effortlessly. The series includes three distinct models – “P+”, “P1 Lace-up,” and “P1 No Lace-up” – each designed to enhance speed for players at different levels of competition.

The “P+” model, with laces, is Adidas’ lightest speed boot to date. Designed for elite players participating in high-level competitions like the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, this shoe represents the pinnacle of innovation. The X CRAZYFAST P1 shoes, available in lace-up and no lace-up versions, feature lightweight innovative technology. The P1 Lace-up variant also includes a TX AG outsole specially developed for the Chinese market, providing practical benefits for players of varying skill levels.

Notably, the X CRAZYFAST series is available in women’s sizes, catering to the needs of female consumers. Mahsa Aryan, the global category director of footwear at adidas Football, commented, “Modern football is all about speed and agility. Considering the constantly changing game situations, the X series is specifically designed to meet these evolving needs. Whether players are on the world stage or in a local park, the X CRAZYFAST boots empower them to unlock their true speed and perform at their best.”

The impressive performance of the X CRAZYFAST series is made possible by an updated iteration of Adidas’ innovative SPEEDFRAME outsole insert technology. The carbon plate in the previous version has been replaced by a new AEROPLATE insert, reducing the weight of the shoe by 5 grams. This upgrade enhances comfort and responsiveness while maintaining features like dynamic stud design for optimal traction during sudden accelerations.

The upper of the X CRAZYFAST boots has also undergone improvements to enhance speed. Both the “P1” models feature innovative AEROCAGE technology, providing ideal support and stability through the midfoot. The AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN technology, a single layer of breathable mesh fabric, ensures improved foot support and overall comfort. The P+ model, with higher-level innovative technology, includes a single layer of AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN+ and an improved AEROCAGE+ for lightweight support during high-speed movements.

In addition to speed, stability and support are crucial aspects for players. The P1 boots incorporate PRIMEKNIT collars, delivering a secure fit and a direct touch. Furthermore, the lace-up and no lace-up options offer versatility. The P+ features a floating tongue with lightweight laces for a locked-in feel and enhanced grip. The X CRAZYFAST P+ has reduced its carbon footprint by 15% compared to its predecessor, the X SPEEDPORTAL P+.

The newly launched X CRAZYFAST boots, which come in white and lemon colors, will make their debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. In a bid to cater to the needs of the Chinese market, Adidas has developed the TX AG outsole specifically for Chinese artificial grasslands. This outsole, used in both the lace-up and no lace-up P1 models, employs 37 technically arranged studs for maximum traction and maneuverability on artificial turf. The combination of round and knife nails ensures balanced foot force.

The X CRAZYFAST series will be available for purchase on the Adidas official website, designated Adidas stores, and various retail stores starting from July 4, 2023. For more information, visit the Adidas official website or follow Weibo @adidasFootball.

Product details:

– ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST P+: GY7377, suggested retail price: 2499 yuan, sale date: July 4, 2023

– ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST P1LL: GY7378, suggested retail price: 1999 yuan, sale date: July 4, 2023

– ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST P1 (Chinese grass custom version): IF0161, suggested retail price: 1799 yuan, sale date: July 4, 2023

– ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST P2: ID9332, suggested retail price: 1099 yuan, sale date: July 4, 2023

– ADIDAS X CRAZYFAST P3 (Chinese grass custom version): IG7651, suggested retail price: 599 yuan, sale date: July 4, 2023.

