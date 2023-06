A robbery exercise was carried out in Çorum, which does not look for the truth. In the practice called ‘Sun G’, conducted by the Provincial Police Department teams, a jewelery shop from the Jewelers Bazaar was robbed by 2 people. The so-called robbers, after wounding the jeweler on the head with a gun, took the gold and fled by car. Upon the notice, the teams arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, he told another team that the suspects had fled by car and 3 inside. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook