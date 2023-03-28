Encouraging the non-consumption or sale of the speck fish, usually confused with the capable one, the Health Secretariats assure that it has a high mercury content due to the contamination of its habitat and illegal mining.

Due to the above, the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority – AUNAP, indefinitely prohibited the capture, commercialization and storage throughout the Colombian territory of the species called speckled fish.

This fish, originally from Brazil and with external similarities to the capable one, is smuggled as a desired species from the Magdalena River. However, the speck fish contains mercury and its consumption is risky for health.

Health authorities cordially invite you to be careful when buying fish on the street and in unsuitable or unrecognized places; It is important to know how to recognize the differences between the speck fish and the capable one, as well as to denounce before the authorities the illegal commercialization of this food that causes so much damage to human health.

The indiscriminate commercialization of that fish could become a public health problem, which is why they insist on taking into account the precautions regarding meat foods (fish, beef, pork, chicken…), associated with their acquisition in authorized and recognized places. , with quality and safety hygienic-sanitary practices.

In case of presenting any symptoms of intoxication after consuming speck fish, for example, the recommendation is to go immediately to the nearest health center

Source: Government of Boyacá

