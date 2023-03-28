Home News Eugen Korda: Robert Fico is a dangerous person | Opinions | .a week
News

Eugen Korda: Robert Fico is a dangerous person | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Eugen Korda: Robert Fico is a dangerous person | Opinions | .a week

in cooperation with the General Prosecutor’s Office, he has been massaging the public in this way for months. He does not hesitate to watch how investigators who work on cases connected with his person and Smer are thrown into prison. Already the third recording, according to which NAKA policemen were supposed to have conspired against him and the Smer party, convincingly shows that he, Tibor Gašpar, Robert Kaliňák and lawyer Marek Para lied at the press conference they called to the National Council of the Slovak Republic.

All four of them simply had to know that the recording was not complete and they offered the public only a torn part of it.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  They bought a two million pot in Royal Prestige and it came out with problems

You may also like

Ministry of Economy and Finance attends ‘ASEAN+3 Vice...

Cesar leads the country in the construction of...

Apple releases macOS 13.3 Ventura | news

They warn about the consumption of speck fish...

The Provincial Drug Administration went to Beijing to...

Even the Romans had to struggle with air...

The EU is approaching an agreement on the...

The drama of 108 monkeys freed from the...

Teacher shortage: school staff layoffs have increased significantly...

“Generational diversity”: José Luis Magaña

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy