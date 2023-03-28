By flames of a fire in Chile that advances over the Neuquén areas of Cajón de los Barros and Las Lecheras, bordering the town of Caviahue, work is being done on the evacuation of crianceros in the areas close to the border crossings.

The Neuquén Undersecretariat for Civil Defense and Citizen Protection reported that since the afternoon, “provincial teams from the Territorial Development Secretariat, municipal agents of Caviahue, Police, Volunteer Firefighters and the Mapuche communities of Huayquillán and Millaín Currical are working in the assistance and evacuation of crianceros who were in a summer area close to the border limits ».

“The forest fire was not reported by the neighboring country of Chile. The reports came from the crianceros in the area,” they said.

They added that in operational coordination with the mayor of Caviahue, Hugo Volpe, the mayor of Loncopué, Walter Fonseca, the Undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection and the province’s agency “Provincial teams will be deployed in support of those already in the field.”

If the weather conditions allow it, early this Tuesday the 28th there would be air support to fight the fire, transfer of brigade members and evacuations. Firefighting tasks are carried out with terrestrial means”, they expanded from the undersecretary.



