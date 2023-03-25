Authorities learned of the discovery of a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition, in the village of El Pozo, kilometer 14, of the road that leads from Trinidad to Pore.

A resident of the area who was walking along the road saw the remains about 100 meters from the side of the road and immediately notified the Police.

Uniformed on duty, they went to the place, where they found skeletal remains, and clothing, jean pants, a dark-colored buso, black belt and documents in the name of Diego Enrique Valles Indriago and Kevin Gerardo González Laverde.

It was learned that a traumatic firearm was found at the scene, which was collected along with other evidence.

The remains were transferred to Legal Medicine to verify their identity.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

