After several days of hearing, yesterday the opinion was finally made known in which the Family of Franklin Yuquilema, requested more than six months ago, since his loved one was cruelly murdered by those sentenced today.

Franklin’s mother, wife and relatives have been waiting for a favorable result since last week so that those responsible for the death of their loved one do not go unpunished.

“Justice was done”, those were the words of some relatives of Franklin Yuquilema, who was assassinated on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the community Chiquicas, Calpi-Riobamba parish, which is why Rodrigo Alexander RA and Edual Alexander UP were sentenced to 34 years and 8 months in prison.

Raúl Salguero Merino, lawyer for the Yuquilema family, explained that the trial hearing began last week, during which time all the evidence collected by the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the crime of robbery was presented. resulting in death, which is typified in Article 189 No. 6 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP). “Jointly with the private prosecution, the materiality of the infraction was proven, as well as the responsibility of the defendants, for which the Court imposed a sentence of 34 years and 8 months,” he said. Salguero also stressed that a fine for the State of one thousand basic salaries and a comprehensive reparation in favor of the widow of Franklin Yuquilema of 20 thousand dollars was established.

The arrest of the two suspects took place last year, within a few hours after the discovery of Franklin’s body in the community of Chiquicas, Calpi-Riobamba parish. (Archive)

Let us remember that, in all this process, there was a key person who was the survivor of the heinous crime and a video that was found in one of the cell phones seized by the gendarmes in which it is shown that those sentenced today filmed the execution of Franklin and of his friend, who was miraculously saved, but who received three bullet wounds. The victim’s relatives mentioned that justice was done and they still hope to recover the fatal victim’s car, since it was part of his work tools. (25)