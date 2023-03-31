Home News They will increase security during Holy Week in Orinoquía
They will increase security during Holy Week in Orinoquía

With the purpose of strengthening security in the departments of Arauca, Casanare, Guainía, Guaviare, Meta and Vichada, the Colombian Navy, the National Army, the Air Force and the National Police launched the “Safe Holy Week” plan. in Puerto Carreño – Vichada. With this initiative, the Public Force articulates all its capabilities in this important region of the country, which will receive a large number of visitors who are attracted by the wide range of ecotourism activities, its impressive natural landscapes and religious celebrations during the Greater Week.

All those tourists, national and foreign, who plan to visit this area of ​​the country will be able to do so with complete peace of mind thanks to the security device deployed by the Colombian Navy in the different rivers of this region such as the Arauca, Guainía, Guaviare, Meta and Orinoco. , among others, made up of the Afloat Units and Marine Infantry troops of the Eastern Naval Force. In parallel, the main road axes will be covered by the troops of the National Army, and in the municipal urban areas by the National Police. All of the above with the support from the air of the Colombian Air Force.

With this initiative, the Public Force is betting on the union and integration of capabilities to more efficiently achieve the prevention, detection and neutralization of the different threats, which can affect the rest and the celebrations that are planned to be carried out in the departments of the East. and Southeast of the country.

Additionally, the “Safe Holy Week” plan seeks to strengthen ties with the population, opening channels for constant communication on the perception and needs that may arise in terms of security.

All of the above under the situational panorama that is going through not only the region, but also the country, and that demands joint, coordinated and articulated work between the Military Forces, the National Police and other governmental and non-governmental entities, seeking to consolidate the presence of the State and improve the conditions of coexistence and public order. In this way, the Public Force ratifies its commitment to the security, development and well-being of the community in one of the most important festivities for Colombians.

The Colombian Navy will continue to work in coordination with the different entities of the National Government, for the development of forceful actions that allow strengthening security in the Orinoquía Region. Likewise, it invites the community to report any emergency to the Civic Participation Network number 313 215 9779.

